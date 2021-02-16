Mason Rudolph And Genie Bouchard Go Public On Instagram Amid Dating Rumors

Mason Rudolph and Genie Bouchard confirmed dating rumors in a recent Instagram post.
There have been rumors for the past several months that the Steelers quarterback is involved with Bouchard, who is a fan favorite, and we now know for sure. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
On Valentine’s Day, Rudolph posted a photo of himself at the beach with Bouchard, and captioned the post, “My Valentine.”
View this post on Instagram
Go off, king! Mason Rudolph might not be taking too many snaps on the field, but he’s dating Genie Bouchard.
While I’m all about throwing touchdowns and winning rings, dating the Canadian-born tennis superstar isn’t bad at all for a backup in the NFL.
View this post on Instagram
If you can’t win a Super Bowl but you are dating Genie Bouchard, then I’d say that you’re still doing just fine in life.
View this post on Instagram
Also, you have to imagine that if Bouchard and Rudolph had kids, they’d be freaks of nature when in the world of athletics.
She’s a tennis star and he’s a quarterback in the NFL. That’s premium genetics if I’ve ever seen it.
View this post on Instagram
Best of luck to the happy couple! We’re always happy to support relationships at this site!