Mason Rudolph And Genie Bouchard Go Public On Instagram Amid Dating Rumors

Mason Rudolph and Genie Bouchard confirmed dating rumors in a recent Instagram post.

There have been rumors for the past several months that the Steelers quarterback is involved with Bouchard, who is a fan favorite, and we now know for sure. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On Valentine’s Day, Rudolph posted a photo of himself at the beach with Bouchard, and captioned the post, “My Valentine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Rudolph (@rudolph2mason)

Go off, king! Mason Rudolph might not be taking too many snaps on the field, but he’s dating Genie Bouchard.

While I’m all about throwing touchdowns and winning rings, dating the Canadian-born tennis superstar isn’t bad at all for a backup in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard)

If you can’t win a Super Bowl but you are dating Genie Bouchard, then I’d say that you’re still doing just fine in life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard)

Also, you have to imagine that if Bouchard and Rudolph had kids, they’d be freaks of nature when in the world of athletics.

She’s a tennis star and he’s a quarterback in the NFL. That’s premium genetics if I’ve ever seen it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Rudolph (@rudolph2mason)

Best of luck to the happy couple! We’re always happy to support relationships at this site!