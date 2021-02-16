‘It Will Only Get Worse’: Trump Statement Rips Into Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement Tuesday.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto read the statement on the air during the broadcast of “Your World” — just days after McConnell had criticized Trump and his allies from the Senate floor. (RELATED: ‘An Absurd Deflection’: McConnell Accuses Trump Allies Of Using 74 Million Voters ‘As A Human Shield’)

WATCH:

“By the way, I want to pass on a statement from Donald Trump in case you think the bloom is more than off the rose when it comes to Mitch McConnell,” Cavuto introduced the statement from the former president.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political leaders like Senator Mitch McConnell at the helm,” Trump said, adding that McConnell was dedicated to maintaining the status quo. “His lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality has rapidly driven him from majority leader to minority leader. And it will only get worse.”

“Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle. They never had it so good. And they want to keep it that way. We know our America first agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s beltway first agenda or Biden’s America last,” Trump’s statement concluded.

The former president has not made many public statements since leaving the White House just ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration, in part because he has been effectively banned from most social media platforms.