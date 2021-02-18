Ivanka Trump Told Rubio She Will Not Challenge Him For Senate

Ivanka Trump reportedly told Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio that she will not challenge him in a Senate run in 2022 after ongoing speculation.

“Marco did speak with Ivanka a few weeks ago,” Nick Iacovella, a spokesman for Rubio told The New York Times. “Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s re-election. They had a great talk.” Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Times that Trump was never seriously considering a Senate run.

Rubio was asked about a possible challenge from Trump in 2022 during a Fox News interview in January. “I like Ivanka Trump very much. We work together very well. I never heard her say that,” Rubio responded.

“Bottom line is that she’s a resident of Florida,” Rubio continued. “Any resident of Florida who is 30 years of age can run to be the Republican nominee, can run to be the U.S. Senator as an independent or a Democrat … None of us are entitled to run unopposed. People have a right to run against you.” (RELATED: Marco Rubio Asked About Potential Ivanka Trump Senate Challenge: ‘I Never Heard Her Say That’)

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), has said that he will be supporting incumbents in 2022, including Rubio.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump left open the possibility that he may jump into the 2024 presidential race in a Wednesday interview on Newsmax.