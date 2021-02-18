Editorial

Former NFL Player Greg Camarillo Writes Lengthy Twitter Thread About The Problems Players Face In Retirement

MIAMI - AUGUST 09: Wide receiverGreg Camarillo #83 of the Miami Dolphins during a pre season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 9, 2008 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Florida. Tampa defeated Miami 17-6. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Former NFL player Greg Camarillo recently had some in-depth thoughts about problems guys face in retirement.

Camarillo was the top trending moment Thursday morning after publishing a thread about what retirement is really like, and he didn't paint a great picture.

“We are taught to bury our problems and pains for the benefit of the team. In a game, that works. In life, that’s dangerous. The mentality of ‘suck it up’ or ‘fight through it’ doesn’t work in real life,” Camarillo, who played for several teams during his career, wrote in part.

He further added, “Physical pain can take a toll. Memory problems. Aching knees. Restless nights. It all adds up. You never know what someone is dealing with.The battles they are fighting. We all go through it. Its okay to need help. We all need help at some point.”

At the end of his thread, Camarillo encouraged retired players to call their family and friends in order to get help if they need it.

I’ve said this many times, but I’m not sure most people truly understand. Athletes can have some serious problems when the cameras are turned off. I’ve seen it first hand after working in major college athletics, and those weren’t even retired players.

They were young players climbing the ladder, and there were still issues. Now, throw in millions of dollars and a lot more attention, and you have the kind of situation Camarillo is talking about.

This issue is also under the microscope right now because former Chargers and Buccaneers star Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday, and it was revealed in the autopsy that he suffered from alcoholism.

You never know what someone might be dealing with. Going from all the money and fame to a private life can take a serious toll, especially if there are money problems or substance abuse issues. It’s like throwing a stick of dynamite into a drum of gasoline.

Hopefully, any retired NFL player struggling gets the help they need. The last thing we need is more people dying at a young age.