Former NFL Player Greg Camarillo Writes Lengthy Twitter Thread About The Problems Players Face In Retirement

Former NFL player Greg Camarillo recently had some in-depth thoughts about problems guys face in retirement.

Camarillo was the top trending moment Thursday morning after publishing a thread about what retirement is really like, and he didn't paint a great picture.

Football players struggle when our careers are over. It’s hard. We have been football players for years. It’s what we do, what we know, and a big part of who we are. And then it’s gone. A big part of our identity lost. (thread 1/6) — Greg Camarillo (@catchcamarillo) February 15, 2021

Football is the ultimate team sport. We are taught to bury our problems and pains for the benefit of the team. In a game, that works. In life, that’s dangerous. The mentality of ‘suck it up’ or ‘fight through it’ doesn’t work in real life. (2/6) — Greg Camarillo (@catchcamarillo) February 15, 2021

We often reach a pinnacle at a young age. Our childhood dreams have come to fruition. Then at around 30, we start over. How will we ever achieve something this great again? Will I ever feel this same excitement or pride again? That’s hard to deal with. (3/6) — Greg Camarillo (@catchcamarillo) February 15, 2021

Our conversations with friends and family are always about football. People love talking about the game. So do we. And then suddenly, it’s ‘what are you doing now?’ ‘What’s next?’ A strictly regimented life is now wide open. The adjustment is hard. (4/6) — Greg Camarillo (@catchcamarillo) February 15, 2021

Physical pain can take a toll. Memory problems. Aching knees. Restless nights. It all adds up You never know what someone is dealing with.The battles they are fighting. We all go through it. Its okay to need help. We all need help at some point. (5/6) — Greg Camarillo (@catchcamarillo) February 15, 2021

At the end of his thread, Camarillo encouraged retired players to call their family and friends in order to get help if they need it.

Call your friends. Call your family. Check in. Send Love. Show Support. Life is short. Take advantage of every moment you have. (6/6) — Greg Camarillo (@catchcamarillo) February 15, 2021

I’ve said this many times, but I’m not sure most people truly understand. Athletes can have some serious problems when the cameras are turned off. I’ve seen it first hand after working in major college athletics, and those weren’t even retired players.

They were young players climbing the ladder, and there were still issues. Now, throw in millions of dollars and a lot more attention, and you have the kind of situation Camarillo is talking about.

This issue is also under the microscope right now because former Chargers and Buccaneers star Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday, and it was revealed in the autopsy that he suffered from alcoholism.

Vincent Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism, according to an autopsy that may be released today, Sheriff Chad Chronister said in an interview on Q105 FM Wednesday. He said the Jackson family suspects the Pro Bowl receiver had CTE from concussions during 12 NFL seasons. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 17, 2021

You never know what someone might be dealing with. Going from all the money and fame to a private life can take a serious toll, especially if there are money problems or substance abuse issues. It’s like throwing a stick of dynamite into a drum of gasoline.

Hopefully, any retired NFL player struggling gets the help they need. The last thing we need is more people dying at a young age.