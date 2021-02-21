Cam Newton Confronts A Kid Heckling Him About Being A Free Agent

Cam Newton didn’t let a kid get away with running his mouth in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted Sunday by @patriotsnews247, TikTok user @thesportsuniverse filmed Newton confronting a kid heckling him for being a free agent. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The kid just kept shouting how Newton doesn’t currently have a team. Well, the former NFL MVP let him know he could hear it, and made sure the kid was aware that Newton is rolling in cash.

Cam got a little triggered ???? pic.twitter.com/D7MZkLdorg — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) February 21, 2021

What the hell is wrong with kids these days? Seriously, where is the respect? Even if Cam Newton never threw a football again, he is still owed respect by the younger generation.

The dude won the Heisman, played in a Super Bowl and was an incredibly dominant quarterback in the NFL for several seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

Yes, he’s not who he once was. That’s part of sports, but the idea this kid has any grounds to talk garbage to him is laughable.

How about asking him for some advice or pointers? Literally anything else would have been better.

Also, to Newton’s credit, he was all smiles. He didn’t get angry. He just confronted the kid and asked where his parents were. That was the best way to handle it.