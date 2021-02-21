Armed Store Employees And Patrons Stop Gunman After 2 Were Fatally Shot

Customers and employees at a gun shop opened fire on a gunman who killed two people and injured others in New Orleans, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

Two people were fatally shot by a gunman at the Jefferson Gun Outlet where employees and patrons returned fire and killed the shooter, according to the AP. The gunman wounded two individuals before people in and outside of the store returned fire, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said, according to the AP.

“We heard the gunshots and the screaming,” Tyrone Russell, who was taking a conceal-and-carry course at the range said, the AP reported. “When the police came, they escorted us out. I could see glass everywhere … It was just like a really scary scene.”

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Louisiana sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in a New Orleans suburb. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) February 20, 2021

Wanetta Joseph, who was taking the class with Russell said they heard what sounded like rapid fire coming from the store and that it was louder than it sounded in the range, the AP reported.

“It got extremely loud, like a bomb almost,” Joseph said, the AP reported. Joseph hid with others taking the course and one instructor while the other two instructors headed towards the gunfire.

Joseph saw a man “laid out” in the parking lot and described seeing shattered glass and bullet casings inside of the store, the AP reported. (RELATED: Philadelphia Gun Shop Owner Shoots, Kills Looter Who Broke Into Store With Group)

Two others sustained injuries from the gunfire and were hospitalized in stable condition, Lopinto said, the AP reported. The sheriff said there were multiple shooters involved.

“We’re trying to put it all together,” Lopinto said, the AP reported. Caution tape was placed around the scene and a man was heard yelling for his son behind it.

None of the dead or injured were identified following the incident and several details remained unclear, the AP reported.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

