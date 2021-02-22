Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Shot Firefighter And Paramedic, Also Linked To Separate Murder

Police in California say the suspect arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a firefighter and paramedic wounded is also suspected of shooting a man to death in a separate incident.

Police arrested 26-year-old Darryon Williams of Stockton on Saturday, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook press release.

Antioch Police officers, firefighters and an ambulance were treating a medical emergency Saturday night around 8:51 p.m. when Williams “drove by the team of first responders and began shooting at them,” according to a statement released on Facebook by the Antioch Police Department. Williams then “turned around and drove past the group again,” hitting the firefighter and paramedic.

“The ambulance came, the firefighters were already here, they were getting him settled in a way,” Maura, an employee at Panda Express – which called the ambulance for a customer – told KPIX. “Then you just hear gunshots and then one of the paramedics fell…We just ran inside because none of us wanted to get hurt.”

The outlet identified the victims as a 31-year-old firefighter who was shot in the foot and a 58-year-old paramedic shot in the leg.

“It’s always in the back of our minds … things can always happen at any scene,” ConFire prevention captain Joe Ottolini told KPIX. “I believe this is our first incident where a firefighter has actually been struck by a bullet.” (RELATED: REPORT: Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting Of Town Mayor’s House)

Both the paramedic and firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Antioch police. An ambulance and police cruiser were also struck by gunfire.

Police immediately chased Williams down a highway and through two counties, with the chase ending after Williams “collided with a parked vehicle and attempted to flee,” according to Antioch police. He was arrested on the scene where officers found a gun.

Antioch police then asked Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputies to contact a person related to the case and conduct a welfare check in the Bay Area, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived at the residence and found the door open. Police swept through the residence and discovered 64-year-old Michael Iliff dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Contra Costa Sheriff’s office.

It is unclear how Williams and Iliff are connected. Investigators identified Williams as the suspect in Iliff’s murder, according to police.

Williams was booked on one count of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder, Contra Costa Sheriff’s office said.

Police are also searching for his 4-year-old son and the mother of the child, 31-year-old Kimberly Meeks. Police say they are concerned about the duo’s safety.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s office but had not received a response at the time of publication.