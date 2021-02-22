‘I’m Over Dr. Fauci’: Meghan McCain Says Biden Admin Should ‘Put Someone Else In Place That Maybe Does Understand Science’

Meghan McCain lashed out at Dr. Anthony Fauci during Monday’s broadcast of “The View,” questioning comments he made over the weekend.

McCain shared a clip of Fauci telling CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that despite the vaccine, people should hold off on getting together with family and that Americans could still be wearing masks in 2022.

“So I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” McCain began, pausing to acknowledge the massive loss felt by hundreds of thousands of Americans who lost family members and friends to the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s horrific and very sad, and the grief that our country is going through should not be downplayed.”

McCain then pivoted back to Fauci, saying that his messaging didn’t appear to match up with what was happening in other countries where the vaccine was also rolling out. (RELATED: ‘It’s Possible’: Fauci Says Masks Could Still Be Around In 2022)

“Dr. Fauci is going on CNN, and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family or dinner with, I mean, I don’t have any grandparents left, but, you know, older people, if I can go to dinner at friends’ houses who are older,” McCain said. “It’s terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging. In Israel in Tel Aviv, one of the messages that they have, I saw a sign that said, ‘Get a shot, take a shot.’ Meaning if I get a vaccine, I can go out and have shots with my friends.”

“Is the science in Israel different than the science here in the United States on America?” McCain asked, referencing Fauci’s claim that Americans should continue to wear masks even as more and more people get vaccinated. “The idea that I can get vaccinated and I won’t be able to see friends and nothing in life changes and that we’re going to have to wear masks forever, I don’t understand the downplaying of vaccine because right now we should be wanting as many Americans as possible to get a vaccine.” (RELATED: ‘I Was Lied To’: Meghan McCain Lashes Out At Biden, Fauci And Amazon Over COVID Hypocrisy)

McCain said that she knew some of the blame lay with the previous administration, but added, “Now we’re in the Biden administration, and I would like something to look forward to, and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it. We’re already having a messaging problem getting people to take this vaccine. So I’m over Dr. Fauci.”

McCain concluded by saying that perhaps President Joe Biden needed to consider removing Fauci, suggesting that he “put someone else in place that maybe does understand science” instead.