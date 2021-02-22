Mia Farrow Reportedly Claims She Found Nude Photos Of Her Daughter At Woody Allen’s Home

Actress Mia Farrow reportedly claimed she once found “pornographic pictures” of her daughter Soon-Yi Previn at Woody Allen’s home.

Farrow made the revelation during Sunday’s episode of “Allen v. Farrow” on HBO Max.

“[I] was at his apartment because I wasn’t working that day,” Farrow said in the documentary, as noted by HollywoodLife.com.

“So, I took one of the kids over after we left a coat over there, and there by the side of the phone, to the right of the phone, was his stack of Polaroid pictures, of pornographic pictures of a woman, a girl,” she continued. (RELATED: ‘People Will I Was A Predator’: Woody Allen Talks About Sexual Abuse Allegations In Interview)

“And I picked them up and I realized all of them were of Soon-Yi,” Farrow said. “It was my own child.”

Farrow said Previn was college-age in the photos.

“She was in her first year of college and they were all just like… They wouldn’t put them in Playboy,” Farrow said, the outlet noted. “They were like, I don’t know, Hustler pictures or something. [They] really were raunchy pictures and I, you know, I… I remember struggling to breathe. I remember getting my son, trying to put his coat on, trying to do the buttons.”

Previn and Allen would end up getting married in 1997. The two are still together. The HBO documentary also touched on the sexual abuse allegations made by Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow.