‘She Punched A Reporter’: Meghan McCain Says Tweets Aren’t The Only Evidence Against Neera Tanden

Meghan McCain said Tuesday that a few ill-advised tweets were not the only reason to disqualify Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden.

McCain said that Tanden did not “belong” in President Joe Biden’s administration, noting that in addition to the tweets in question, Tanden had gotten physical with a reporter who asked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton about the Iraq war. (RELATED: ‘Media Has Ignored It For A Year’: Meghan McCain Slams Media For Giving Cuomo A Pass While Blasting Cruz)

WATCH:

“Anybody that knows anything about politics, or has been around for any period of time knows it’s not just her tweets,” McCain began, adding, “Let me give you a few examples, Neera Tanden punched a reporter for asking Hillary Clinton a question about the Iraq war. The reporter says that she claimed he punched her, she said she just pushed him in the chest. No matter what, that’s — you’re assaulting a reporter.”

McCain went on to say that Tanden had been called a “bad organizational leader” by people who had worked for her, saying that she “lacked leadership and moral courage.”

Citing a 2018 report from Buzzfeed, McCain continued, “She was called impossible to trust because she named the victim of — a sexual harassment victim in a company meeting and exposed them for being a victim of sexual harassment.”

“She doesn’t belong in the Biden Administration,” McCain concluded, saying that confirming Tanden was not the way to prove that they were “searching for the soul of the country.”