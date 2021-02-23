‘Don’t Be A**holes’: Ted Cruz Calls Out His Neighbors Over Leaked Text Messages Inviting Them To Cancun

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz criticized his neighbors on a podcast Tuesday for leaking text messages inviting them to a family trip to Cancun, Mexico.

Cruz discussed the trip he and his family scheduled during Texas’ massive winter storm and the backlash he has faced as a result of the trip on the “Ruthless” podcast. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Says He Flew To Cancun Because He Wanted ‘To Be A Good Dad’)

He opens the interview with a Zodiac joke. Don’t miss our interview with @tedcruz today on Ruthless: https://t.co/mquey9B715 pic.twitter.com/cw1c7CK2qN — Ruthless Podcast (@RuthlessPodcast) February 23, 2021

“We have folks on our street who put up Beto signs, which I thought was a little rude. But you know, I didn’t, like, hold a victory party in their front yards when we won,” Cruz said, referring to neighborhood Democrats supporting former Texas Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, who challenged Cruz for his Senate seat in 2018.

“You know, here’s a suggestion – just don’t be a**holes,” Cruz said when talking about his neighbors. “Just, you know, treat each other as human beings. Have some degree, some modicum of respect.”

The comments come after Cruz flew to Cancun with his family as Texas was hit by historic storms that left millions of Texans without power.