Carvana Unveils First Slot Machine-Themed ‘Car Vending Machine’

Carvana unveiled a new “car vending machine” resembling a slot machine in Las Vegas.

The slot machine design is only being incorporated in the Las Vegas location and allows customers to start picking up vehicles starting Wednesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Carvana is a fast-growing used car dealers company.

Customers can purchase a vehicle online and pick it up from Carvana’s 11-story glass tower. #RJNow

“Just like the excitement of hitting the jackpot, Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their vehicle descending through the brightly lit structure from the heart of the all-glass tower,” Carvana said.

The new 11-story glass tower can hold up to 39 vehicles for customers to pick up.

Customers also have the choice to have their vehicle delivered to their home by Carvana. Every car sold comes with a 7-day return policy to allow customers a chance to incorporate the vehicle into their everyday life. (RELATED: COVID-19 Vending Machine Tests Offered At California College)

“The car vending machine, a structure which we’ve become known for, is something we’re excited to bring to Vegas, with a new spin on it with the slot machine aspect,” Carvana spokeswoman Amy O’Hara told the Review-Journal.

Carvana’s vending machine concept for purchasing a car debuted in 2015 in Nashville, according to the Review-Journal.

The company offers over 20,000 used vehicles in the Las Vegas area.