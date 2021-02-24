Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Netflix Documentary ‘Murder Among The Mormons’

Netflix’s new documentary “Murder Among the Mormons” looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

The plot of the documentary, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Murder Among the Mormons is the first comprehensive look at one of the most shocking crimes to have ever taken place among the Mormon community and the criminal mastermind behind it all.The three-part documentary series directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Tyler Measom (An Honest Liar), examines a trio of bombings in 1985 that killed two people and shocked Salt Lake City.The murders send further shockwaves through the community when a trove of early Mormon letters and diaries are found destroyed in the vehicle of the third victim, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous White Salamander Letter — an artifact whose contents threatened to shake the very foundations of Mormonism. As he fights for his life, investigators race to uncover the truth.

Judging from the trailer, I think it’s safe to say that we’re in for a fun time. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does Netflix have another crime hit on its hands with “Murder Among the Mormons”? It certainly seems like the answer to that question is yes.

All the streaming giant knows how to do is drop great content, and true crime might be the hottest genre out there right now.

Look no further than “Making a Murderer” for an example of Netflix crushing a home run.

Now, Netflix will take a look at three bombings that took the lives of two people in 1985 and alleged documents that could pose serious problems. For anyone who is a crime buff, this seems like a must-watch documentary.

You can catch “Murder Among the Mormons” on Netflix starting March 3. I can 100% promise you that I’ll be watching this one!