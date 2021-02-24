Taylor Swift Becomes Only Second Artist Ever To Debut At Number 1 On Country Chart With Two Versions Of ‘Love Story’

Taylor Swift has become only the second artist ever to debut in the number one spot on the country music chart with her two versions of the same song, “Love Story.”

The 31-year-old pop singer recently released the re-recorded “Love Story” (Taylor’s Version), which debuted on the Billboard Hot Country Song’s Chart at number one, according to Billboard magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker’s original version of the song first made the number one spot on the country music chart on Nov. 22 and 29, 2008. The re-recorded version is Taylor’s eighth time in the number one spot on that chart during her career.

Swift said she was “so grateful” to fans for making it happen in a statement to the outlet.

“This is my first time having a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and I’m so grateful to the fans for making this a possibility,” Swift explained. “They’re the ones who emboldened me to reclaim my music and they really showed up this week to see it through.”

“It blows me away that they’ve sent a song to No. 1 that had its first life over a decade ago,” she added. “I couldn’t be happier that it happened now, and in this way.”

The only other artist to achieve the same feat is legendary country singer Dolly Parton, CMT reported.

Parton’s song “I Will Always Love You” hit number one 1 when the original came out in 1974. A revised version of the song debuted in 1982 and also hit the number one spot when it was re-recorded for the soundtrack of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”