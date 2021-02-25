John Mulaney Out Of Rehab, ‘Doing Well’ But Not Ready Yet To ‘Return To Work’

Comedian John Mulaney is reportedly out of rehab and “doing well” but not quite ready yet to “return to work.”

The 38-year-old stand-up comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star has reportedly completed his two months of rehab after checking himself into a center to deal with alcohol and drug abuse, sources told Page Six on Thursday. (RELATED: REPORT: Comedian John Mulaney Enters Rehab For Cocaine, Alcohol Abuse)

EXCLUSIVE: John Mulaney is out of rehab and ‘doing well’ https://t.co/K58NYZf5wj pic.twitter.com/KUPAO3fNRq — New York Post (@nypost) February 25, 2021

“John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he’s in outpatient sober care,” the source explained. “He [Mulaney] is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work.”

A source shared with the outlet that the comedian’s fans “know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately, he has struggled again during the pandemic.”

“He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab,” the source added.

In an interview in 2019 with Esquire, the superstar actor talked about drinking at an early age and how that led him to start using drugs.

“I drank for attention,” Mulaney shared. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

“I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing,'” he added. “Who’s the athlete now?”