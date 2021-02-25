US Missile Strikes Hit Iranian-Backed Militias As Joe Biden Orders Retaliation For Rocket Attacks

President Joe Biden ordered missile strikes against Iranian-backed militias in Northern Syria on Thursday in retaliation to the Iran-backed rocket attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq.

Biden ordered the strikes against facilities near Syria’s border with Iraq that the militias use. The Department of Defense (DOD) statement did not specify whether the strikes inflicted casualties beyond the structures. Iranian-backed militias fired rockets at both the U.S. embassy in Baghdad and another U.S. base in Iraq in recent weeks.

“At President Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria. These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel,” the Department of Defense announced Thursday night. (RELATED: Iran Ends Nuclear Deal Commitment, Will No Longer Limit Uranium Enrichment)

Just in: DoD conducts “defensive precision strike” in eastern Syria. pic.twitter.com/oGxhnEPlCQ — Hope Hodge Seck (@HopeSeck) February 26, 2021