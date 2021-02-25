Editorial

Ravens Linebacker Matthew Judon Threatens To Release Photos Of An ESPN Reporter At A Strip Club

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Outside linebacker Matt Judon #99 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon has threatened to drop photos of an ESPN reporter at a strip club.

Judon isn’t happy with some reporting from Jamison Hensley about a potential contract being turned down, and he threatened to escalate the situation with some receipts! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Outkick, Judon posted on his Instagram story telling Hensley to apologize for his reporting or he’s “leaking these photos I got with you in the strip club.”

These are the kinds of feuds we should be living for. An NFL player is upset with what he thinks is false reporting about his contract situation and his response to potentially release strip club photos.

If you don’t find this situation hilarious, then you just don’t have a great sense of humor.

My main question is why the hell does Judon allegedly have photos of Hensley in a strip club? Were they there together? Did a teammate send them? Did a stripper?

Also, I’m not sure this is the own Judon thinks it is. Strip clubs aren’t illegal. As long as Hensley wasn’t doing anything too crazy, then who cares?

Either way, I’m all in on finding out what happens!