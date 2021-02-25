Ravens Linebacker Matthew Judon Threatens To Release Photos Of An ESPN Reporter At A Strip Club

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon has threatened to drop photos of an ESPN reporter at a strip club.

Judon isn't happy with some reporting from Jamison Hensley about a potential contract being turned down, and he threatened to escalate the situation with some receipts!

Hi Matthew. I was told that Ravens offered you a deal similar to Za’Darius’ ($16.5M per season) earlier this season and it was declined. If you have a comment, I would certainly add that to the piece. I’ve always been fair with you. Thanks and welcome back to Twitter. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 24, 2021

According to Outkick, Judon posted on his Instagram story telling Hensley to apologize for his reporting or he’s “leaking these photos I got with you in the strip club.”

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon is mad at an ESPN reporter & threatening to release strip club photos as payback: https://t.co/nymWcBYhmQ — OutKick (@Outkick) February 24, 2021

These are the kinds of feuds we should be living for. An NFL player is upset with what he thinks is false reporting about his contract situation and his response to potentially release strip club photos.

If you don’t find this situation hilarious, then you just don’t have a great sense of humor.

My main question is why the hell does Judon allegedly have photos of Hensley in a strip club? Were they there together? Did a teammate send them? Did a stripper?

I will definitely add your response to the piece. If you ever have an issue with any of my reporting, I would be happy to listen and explain. I’ve always aimed to cover you in a respectful manner in your five years in Baltimore. Hope you have a great offseason. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 24, 2021

Also, I’m not sure this is the own Judon thinks it is. Strip clubs aren’t illegal. As long as Hensley wasn’t doing anything too crazy, then who cares?

Either way, I’m all in on finding out what happens!