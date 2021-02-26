‘Bizarre Behavior From A Grown Adult Man’: Gab CEO Responds To Dan Bongino’s Claims He Is A ‘Childish, Immature Buffoon’

Gab CEO Andrew Torba hit back Wednesday at Parler investor and conservative podcast host Dan Bongino for “trash talking,” as noted by Newsweek in a Friday report.

“What a shame for Dan to make baseless claims against me for no reason because a media outlet reported something he didn’t like,” Torba said in a Wednesday Gab post responding to Bongino’s remarks. “Bizarre behavior from a grown adult man.”

“Dan Bongino has resorted to ad hominem attacks against me for no reason. This is a shame because I believe Dan Bongino is a good and decent man who is currently wrapped up with some horrible people,” Torba wrote.

Dan Bongino trashing Gab CEO Andrew Torba. pic.twitter.com/KoGpLCQP9E — PatriotTakes ???????? (@patriottakes) February 25, 2021

Bongino had implied during a recent show that attacks on Parler were coming from its competitor, Gab, in the form of a Feb. 21 report from the National File Torba had shared. The report itself suggested interim Parler CEO Mark Meckler supported a measure that would render the U.S. Constitution vulnerable to revision by individuals such as billionaire philanthropist George Soros and “leftist advocacy organizations.” (RELATED: Parler Files Lawsuit Against Amazon)

“Someone, it’s a competitor. He’s a very insecure, childish, immature buffoon,” Bongino told his listeners about the person he felt was behind the report, apparently alluding to Torba. “He’s a total clown. I mean he is the most unethical guy… I have ever dealt with in my life.”

Parler has had issues with staying online since Amazon dropped the social media company from its servers. Although it is now back up and running, Apple and Google have not yet placed the app back in its store.