‘More BS Fuel For The Culture War’: Brian Stelter Blows Off Donald Trump Jr’s Comparison Of Him To A Gender Neutral Potato

CNN host Brian Stelter called Donald Trump Jr.’s comparison of him to a gender-neutral Mr. Potato Head “more BS fuel for the culture war” during a Sunday morning “Reliable Sources” monologue.

“If Hasbro really wanted a gender-neutral Mr. Potato Head so badly, they should just slap a picture of CNN’s Brian Stelter on the cover of their next potato,”Trump Jr. said during his Friday Conservative Political Action Convention (CPAC) speech. “What? They don’t call him Mr. Potato Head for nothing!”

“On Friday I was about to go get dinner for my kids when Donald Trump Jr. attacked me in his speech at CPAC,” Stelter said. “Something about me looking like a gender-neutral potato head.”

Hasbro announced last week that the company would be dropping the surname “Mr.” from its Potato Head line of toys in an effort to be gender inclusive.

Stelter related how he thought of “some really clever ways to replay, some way to go viral” as tweets about Trump Jr.’s comments “started rolling in on my computer.” (RELATED: GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Predicts ‘Self-Congratulations’ And ‘A Lot Of Fear’ When Trump Takes Stage At CPAC)

“But then I stopped,” the CNN host said. “I didn’t post anything. It was just another distraction. He wanted me to respond. This was just more BS fuel for the culture war, and it does not matter. No, the best thing we can do for each other in this world of tweet storms is to refuse to be confused by that noise, is to refuse to be distracted. There is too much real news going on. There’s no time for potato heads.”