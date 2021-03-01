CNN’s Chris Cuomo Addresses Andrew Cuomo Scandal

CNN host Chris Cuomo briefly addressed the ongoing scandal surrounding his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, to lead off Monday night’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

The New York governor, under fire for months due to his state’s policy of putting COVID-19 positive patients in nursing homes, is currently facing three accusations of sexual harassment.

Chris Cuomo addressed his brother’s scandal for the first time on his CNN show Monday, telling viewers he is “aware of what is going on.”

WATCH:

“You are straight with me, I’ll be straight with you,” Cuomo said. “Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so. I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that.” (RELATED: Top Donors Halt Support For Andrew Cuomo Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal)

Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, two former administration employees, have accused the New York governor of sexually harassing them, allegations he has denied and passed off as making jokes and “being playful.”

A third woman, Anna Ruch, came forward on Monday to accuse Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at a 2019 New York wedding reception.

Far from covering the matter “extensively,” CNN had—as of three days ago—given little coverage to the allegations surrounding the Democratic New York governor.