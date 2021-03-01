Officer Reportedly Shot Himself In Bathroom Of New York Court

A New York City court officer reportedly fatally shot himself after asking another officer to fill in for him while he took a break, the New York Post reported Monday.

The 50-year-old unnamed officer reportedly shot himself in the head in a bathroom of the Manhattan family court building where he worked for over 15 years, the Post reported.

“It’s just a tragedy,” New York State Court Officers Association President Dennis Quirk said, the Post reported. “The union delegate was with him this morning. No problem, he was happy as could be and went into the bathroom and did it.”

A court officer fatally shot himself in the bathroom of Manhattan’s family court Monday afternoon, sources told me and @TinaMoorereport. https://t.co/oNgXpIBNfZ — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) March 1, 2021

The man’s two brothers also work in the court as officers, according to the Post. (RELATED: Female Houston Police Officer Found Dead From Apparent Suicide)

“The brothers are very close to him, and they are extremely upset,” Quirk said, the Post reported. He described the man as a “great officer” and personally told the late officer’s family of his passing.

A female officer heard the gunshot and called 911, but the officer died in the building, the Post reported.

