Female Houston Police Officer Found Dead From Apparent Suicide

A female officer with the Houston ISD police department died from an apparent suicide Wednesday night, according to ABC13.

The Houston Police Department (HPD) was notified around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night about a missing woman and began to search for her, according to ABC13.

Around 11:10 p.m., HPD was notified by a Houston ISD sergeant that the woman had been found inside her personal vehicle. The woman was not on duty at the time, ABC13 reported. (RELATED: ‘Suicidal’ Woman Charged With Felony Animal Cruelty After Throwing Dog Off Motel Balcony)

The Houston Police Department Chief, Art Acevedo, shared his condolences on Twitter.

The thoughts and prayers of @houstonpolice are with @plopez138 and our @HISDPolice colleagues. The holidays are unusually tough for folks making it doubly important that we watch out for and check on each other. No matter the challenge, help is available if you need it. https://t.co/Swp8i7i9Jn — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) December 17, 2020

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services also took to social media, sharing the number for their COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line. This support line was launched in March of 2020 by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.