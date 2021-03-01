Prince Philip Moved To New Hospital For Infection Treatment

Prince Philip was transferred Monday morning to a second hospital where he will continue to receive treatment for an infection, according to Buckingham Palace.

The 99-year old Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London Feb. 17 for an infection, according to ABC News. He has now reportedly been moved to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, also in London. The palace has not yet identified what the infection is, but a source told ABC News it is not COVID-19 related. He is also being treated for a pre-existing heart condition, according to Buckingham Palace. (RELATED: Prince Philip Taken To Hospital After Days of Feeling Unwell)

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” the palace said in a statement Monday.

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace confirms in a statement that the Duke of Edinburgh has left King Edward VII hospital and is now at St Batholomews Hospital

He was taken in an ambulance at 11:15 this morning. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 1, 2021



Prince Charles visited his father Feb. 20 and is the only family member so far reported to have visited Prince Philip in the hospital. The hospital allows visitors under “exceptional circumstances,” according to their website.

Prince Edward, the Duke’s youngest son, spoke to Prince Philip on the phone.

“As far as I’m aware, well, I did speak to him the other day, so he’s a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing,” Edward said of Philip, according to Sky News. “So we keep our fingers crossed.”

Queen Elizabeth continues to stay at Windsor Castle while her husband receives treatment, according to Good Morning America. She and Prince Philip have stayed there for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic.