Cuomo Lawyer Once Said Woody Allen’s Ex-Wife ‘Implanted’ Daughter’s Molestation Allegations

The lawyer chosen to deal with a federal probe into Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s role in undercounting COVID-19 nursing home deaths once said that his client Woody Allen’s wife “implanted” molestation allegations in their daughter’s head.

The Cuomo administration has chosen a former federal prosecutor and prominent white-collar defense attorney Elkan Abramowitz to deal with the federal probe, according to the Wall Street Journal. (RELATED: Cuomo Says He’s ‘Embarrassed’ By Allegations, Denies Touching Anyone Inappropriately)

The attorney formerly represented film director Woody Allen when Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of molesting her at 7-years-old. Allen denied these allegations, the Daily Beast reported, and has not faced charges.

“(W)hen I was 7 years old, Woody Allen took me by the hand and led me into a dim, closet-like attic on the second floor of our house,” Farrow said in a letter published by the New York Times. “He told me to lay on my stomach and play with my brother’s electric train set. Then he sexually assaulted me.”

Abramowitz said in a 2014 interview that Dylan Farrow’s mother, Mia Farrow, “implanted” the molestation ideas in the child’s head. (RELATED: Advocacy Groups That Pushed ‘Believe All Women’ Silent On Cuomo #METOO Accusers)

“In my view, she’s not lying,” Abramowitz said of Farrow on the TODAY Show. “She truly believes this happened.”

“(Allen’s) reaction is one of overwhelming sadness,” Abramowitz said. “The idea that (Dylan) was molested was implanted by her mother, and that memory is never going to go away.”

Dylan and Mia Farrow both denied these allegations, the Daily Beast reported.

Abramowitz also represented convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, according to the New York Daily News. After he helped Weinstein avoid charges for groping a model, the New York Post reported that Abramowitz had donated $26,550 in campaign cash to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

The sum included a $2,100 payment that Abramowitz paid Vance after the district attorney let Weinstein off easy, the publication reported.

Abramowitz has not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Wall Street Journal initially reported that Abramowitz was chosen to represent Cuomo in both sexual harassment allegations as well as the COVID-19 nursing home deaths, then later corrected the story to note that Abramowitz said he had misspoken and he would only represent Cuomo in the COVID-19 matter.

Three women have accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct: Charlotte Bennett, Lindsey Boylan, and Anna Ruch. The governor denied Wednesday that he inappropriately touched anyone but apologized if he made anyone uncomfortable.

