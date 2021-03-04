Massive 1,000-Pound Fish Caught In North Carolina

A gigantic fish was recently hauled in by a father and son duo in North Carolina.

According to BroBible, Josiah Van Fleet and his son recently caught a 1,000-pound Bluefin Tuna that measured 114.5 inches.

That’s about nine and a half feet long! Take a look at this beast below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oceans East Bait and Tackle (@oceans_east)

When I first saw the pictures of this fish, I thought it had to be fake. I thought there was no way in hell that this was real.

It looks like it’s straight out of a movie. Yet, it’s very much real. According to the @oceans_east Instagram post, the battle to haul it lasted about two and a half hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grady-White Boats Official (@gradywhite_boats)

While I usually hate fishing stories, this is the kind of story that should be told all the time. This father and son duo has an all-time great tale from the ocean.

The thing weighs roughly 1,000 pounds! That’s just a mind-boggling number. Imagine wrestling with a 1,000-pound fish.

Props to these two men for the catch of a lifetime!