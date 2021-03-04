Sailor Rescues 4 Kittens From Burning Boat Near Thailand’s Coast

A sailor from the Royal Thai Navy rescued four kittens clinging to a fishing crane on a burning boat as the vessel sank into the Andaman Sea, the New York Post reported.

The human passengers had already been rescued from the burning boat, and Thatsaphon Saii, only needed to secure the scene and make sure there wasn’t an oil spill. Then, the sailors noticed some four-legged crew members who had been left behind, The New York Post reported Thursday.

“When we arrived it was to secure the wreckage and check for oil spills,” he said, according to the New York Post. “But we noticed the cats onboard. I immediately took off my shirt and put on a life jacket so I could jump into the sea.”

"The flames were at the back of the boat but it was starting to sink, so I knew I had to be quick," Saii said.

The 23-year-old swam 50 feet towards the sinking vessel. After locating the kittens, he placed one on his shoulder and three into a rice sack.



The four kittens, who were not hurt but dehydrated, the Post reported, were taken to a Thai navy base, where they were being well cared for until homes can be found.

The sinking ship’s crew members were rescued by fishing boat that was passing by, according to BBC.