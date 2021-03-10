Former Cop Makes More Than $1.5 Million After Switching To A ‘Tame’ Career On OnlyFans

A former cop in England is raking in the cash on OnlyFans.

According to The Sun, former police officer Charlotte Rose makes more than $1.5 million annually after switching careers from fighting crime to online content.

However, she wants people to know her page is very "tame" compared to some others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? CHARLIE ROSE ???? (@charlieerose3)

"Everyone assumes OnlyFans is just porn – which I have nothing against, but personally I don't do that level of content. My page is very tame but it works because I'm niche – so many pages are hardcore but I won't do that, I like my page to be different," Rose explained to The Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? CHARLIE ROSE ???? (@charlieerose3)

As for why she left the police force, Rose told The Sun, "I passed my qualifications but it became apparent very quickly that it wasn't for me and the job was very male-dominated."

In case any of you were wondering, I took a look at Rose's Instagram page solely for research purposes, and it's pretty out there.

Is it pornographic? No. Is it “tame” as she describes her OnlyFans career? Yeah, that’s going to be a tough sale for me.

At the same time, I can understand why someone would rather do online content than potentially get shot at on the streets.

I’m pretty sure cops in England aren’t making $1.5 million annually. I’m all for backing the blue, but I’m also for making stacks of cash.

Clearly, Rose chose the latter.

Let us know what you think in the comments about leaving the police force to dominate OnlyFans.

