‘Trump Buddha’ Statues Are Trending In Chinese Online Marketplaces

Statues of former President Donald Trump as Buddha are trending on the popular online Chinese market Taobao, the Global Times reported.

The statues depict Trump with both hands on his lap in the traditional Buddha pose. The product description dons the slogans “Make your company great again,” and “Trump, who knows Buddhism better than anyone,” the Global Times reported.

Vendors are selling statues of Donald Trump as Buddha on e-commerce platform Taobao, with the mantra “make your company great again.” Global Times reported that a seller said the idea was inspired by Trump’s campaign slogan and his claims that he knew things better than anyone. pic.twitter.com/4Ug6tlvQkE — Sixth Tone (@SixthTone) March 10, 2021

The seller of the statues took the “Make America Great Again” slogan and the idea of Trump claiming to know more than everybody else and modified it to appeal to the Chinese market, told the Global Times.

Only one hundred of the statues were made, but the supply is dwindling as dozens have already been sold, Global Times reports. (RELATED: MSNBC Guest Donny Deutsch Claims ‘False God’ Trump Is ‘Going To Go To Jail’)

“I bought it for fun and put it on my desk at home as a decoration,” one anonymous consumer in Shanghai told the Global Times.

“Trump can also be regarded as a representative of an era, and extreme egoism. Now the era has passed but I want the statue to remind me: Don’t be too Trump,” he said.

Depending on the size, the statues run anywhere from 999 to 3,999 yuan, or $153 to $614, according to Global Times.

Etsy offers a bright, “Cheeto orange,” statue of Trump as Buddha.

The seller says the product was not listed as a political statement, but should be taken as a “reminder that no matter where we fall in the political spectrum, we could all use a little more laughter and joy in our lives!”

A 6-foot-tall golden statue of Trump dressed in American flag shorts, a suit jacket and flip flops stole the show at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, according to CNN.