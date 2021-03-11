Demi Lovato Reveals She’s ‘Queer’ After She ‘Hooked Up With A Girl’

Musician Demi Lovato admitted she’s realizing “how queer” she actually is following her split with fiancé Max Ehrich.

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” the singer explained in an interview published Thursday by Glamour. “This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, this is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Lovato ended her engagement with Ehrich in September after being engaged for two months. Since the split, Lavato revealed she had been exploring her sexuality. (RELATED: REPORT: Demi Lovato And Max Elrich Call Off Engagement After 2 Months)

“I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right,” she told the outlet. “Some of the guys I was hanging out with—when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, ‘I just don’t want to put my mouth there.’ It wasn’t even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”

Lovato said she doesn’t want to label herself as anything other than “queer.”

“I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am,” Lovato told the outlet. “I’m following my healers’ timeline, and I’m using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I’m preparing to do.”

Lovato previously referred to herself as a closeted queer woman.