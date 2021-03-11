National Guard General Opposed Keeping Troops In DC, Overruled By Austin: REPORT

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedly overruled a memo from the commanding general of the National Guard who objected to keeping troops in D.C., according to Fox News.

The memo, written by Gen. Daniel Hokanson, was disseminated among the White House National Security Council last week and cited concerns over the National Guard already being overburdened with coronavirus issues, civil disturbances and wildfires, according to a report from Fox News.

Defense secretary overrules National Guard chief who opposed extension of U.S. Capitol mission, memo obtained by @GillianHTurner shows https://t.co/E3gNppNkQK — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 11, 2021

“Efforts to date have not secured enough volunteers among supporting states to meet the USCP (U.S. Capitol Police) request of 2,280 soldiers, nor Option B of 1000 soldiers. I am concerned that the continued indefinite nature of this requirement may also impede our ability to man future missions as both adjutants general and guardsmen alike may be skeptical about committing to future endeavors,” Hokanson reportedly wrote. (RELATED: ‘Over A Dozen Soldiers Stationed At Capitol Are Sick After Provided With Undercooked Food: Report’)

The memo was in response to multiple requests from the D.C. Capitol Police for additional troops to be deployed last week. Lloyd allegedly ignored Hokanson’s recommendation to deny the D.C. Capitol Police’s request, according to Fox News.

The Pentagon announced Lloyd’s decision to extend the National Guard troops’ deployment past the previously agreed to March 12 deadline to May on Tuesday.

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that there was a legitimate need for the further deployment of the National Guard, overruling Hokanson’s memo.

“They have a legitimate need. I’m not going to speak to specific threat,” Kirby said in a statement to Fox News.

“And as I’ve been trying to say over the last few days, it’s not just about the threat environment in a highly polarized, hypercharged environment that we’re in right now. It is very much about a capacity assistance to the Capitol Police as they begin to flesh out and develop what they’re going to need long term to deal with a new reality on Capitol Hill,” Kirby said.

The Pentagon and Washington D.C. Bureau of the National Guard have not returned the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.