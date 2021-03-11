‘Dereliction Of Duty’: Tucker Carlson Doubles Down On Biden’s Changes Being Bad For The Military

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson doubled down Thursday on his assessment of President Joe Biden’s changes to the United States military.

Carlson, who had criticized the Biden administration earlier in the week for prioritizing wokeness and diversity over readiness and competence, argued once again the sole purpose of the military was “to fight and win wars.” (RELATED: US Military Launches Coordinated Strikes Against American TV Host)

WATCH:

Carlson began the segment by saying that changes Biden has made to the military could be more profound than any other changes he could make as president, saying, “It is by far the most important. A weak military means no country, period.”

Noting Biden’s promise to change the culture of the military and his comments touting the development of body armor tailored for women, Carlson argued the administration was focusing on appearances rather than substance.

“The rest of us depend on the U.S. military to protect our families and to protect the country itself,” Carlson said. “Joe Biden doesn’t see it that way. Finding the most effective military pilots or infantry officers or SEAL teams is not his priority, it’s not even close to his priority.”

“Identity politics is Joe Biden’s priority, it’s all that matters. You see this attitude throughout the U.S. government as well as in the corporate world. Key positions filled on the basis of physical appearance without any reference to ability or experience. You can get by with that if you’re Citibank, which now cares more about wokeness than about banking … It is not fine if your only job is to protect the United States from people who want to kill the rest of us. That is the worst kind of dereliction of duty,” he continued.

Carlson also noted the military had opened the door to funding gender reassignment surgeries for transgender service members.

“How do sex changes in the military make this country safer?” he asked. “That’s not a trick question, it’s not another volley in the culture war, it’s the only question that matters. Literally, the only question that matters.”

“The U.S. military exists to fight and win wars. That’s its only purpose,” Carlson continued. “The U.S. military is not an NGO, it is not a vehicle for achieving equity, it is not a social experiment, it’s definitely not an employment agency. Nobody has a God-given right to work in the military, no one does, and that includes all of us. If you hear this show whine that Delta Force is discriminating against paunchy 51-year-old cable news hosts, you will know we have lost the thread, because it’s not about us, it’s about the country.”

Carlson said it was a good thing to make sure people felt included and valued but argued it’s not the point of the military. “It cannot be the point of the U.S. military, or else we are done,” he concluded.