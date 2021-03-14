Sen. Cassidy: Biden’s Policy Changes ‘Entirely’ To Blame For Border Crisis

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy on Sunday blamed President Joe Biden’s “policies and messaging” for the recent surge in illegal border crossings.

Cassidy, when asked by “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace about Biden’s role in the ongoing border crisis, stated that the president was “entirely” responsible.

WATCH:

“Empirically it is entirely. You can’t help but notice that the administration changes and there is a surge,” Cassidy said.

This administration’s policies and messaging are causing the explosion of the crisis on our southern border. pic.twitter.com/2FW3K2aB4h — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) March 14, 2021

The senator claimed that he heard one of Biden’s advisors announce in Spanish that the border was not closed, only to later correct herself in English.

“I can tell you the Spanish version is being heard, not the English,” he asserted, saying that messaging from the Biden administration’s officials encourages people to send their children in despite the risk of being kidnapped and trafficked.

The current administration has been reluctant to characterize the situation at the border as a crisis, yet Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will assist in the “government-wide effort” to relocate child migrants. (RELATED: Sen. Hawley Demands Emergency Hearing On ‘Biden Administration’s Handling of Southern Border Crisis’)

“They’re sending FEMA for reinforcements — not for today, not for tomorrow, but for three weeks from now,” Cassidy said, arguing that the administration was preparing for the number of unaccompanied children crossing the border to grow.