Plane Bursts Into Flames After Crashing Into A Car In Florida

Two people were killed Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, Florida, after their plane crashed and hit a car carrying an adult and a child.

The plane comes crashing down out of the sky and hits the car as captured on a nearby security camera, the Miami Herald reported.

“We heard a tremendous Noise and we went out and everybody was on fire, everything was bad,” said Annabelle Fernandez, a nearby witness, according to NBC Miami. “It got to the car. It was a mother with her kid and we don’t know what happened to them. The fire rescue came and they got them.” (RELATED: Businessman, Wife And Son Die After Plane Crashes Into Home)

The single-engine aircraft crashed just after takeoff around 3:00 p.m according to a Federal Aviation Administration official, reports NBC Miami.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are responding to the area of SW 72nd Avenue & SW 13th Street regarding a plane crash. Please remain clear of the area; southbound & northbound lanes of SW 72 Avenue between SW 11th Street & Pembroke Road are being affected. pic.twitter.com/f5Iid94xC8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 15, 2021

“Normally this is a concern about everybody around here because this has happened often enough to get concerned,” Herman Gaston, a neighbor, said regarding the incident.

From Nov. 23 to Dec. 18 in 2020, there were three different plane crashes in Pembroke Pines.