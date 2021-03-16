Joe Scarborough Criticizes Biden Administration For ‘Permissive’ Border Message, Says Situation Is ‘A Crisis’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for its “permissive” message that has allegedly led to “a crisis” at the border.

Scarborough was responding Tuesday at the end of “Morning Joe” to a report that mentioned how Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin called the border situation a crisis. The Biden administration has repeatedly resisted labeling it as such, despite a surge of migrants and a huge increase in unaccompanied minors trying to enter the country since the president took office. (RELATED: ‘It’s Not Funny’: Peter Doocy Presses Jen Psaki For Laughing At Question On Border Crisis And Schools)

“I’ve got to say Joe Manchin is right about the permissive message that has been sent,” Scarborough said. “This is a crisis and they need to alter that message. If you look back at what happened to Jimmy Carter in 1980, you know, it’s important that they fix that message “

WATCH:

MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake spoke to Scarborough just before and noted that Democrats “ran on a more humane immigration policy.” This policy, according to Haake, “means they’re going to let these accompanied minors into the country while they apply for asylum” and the administration will have to “rapidly scale up where they’re going to house them.”

While Manchin agrees with the Biden administration policies, he previously noted on CNN that the message “was sure interpreted the wrong way.”

“It’s a crisis,” Manchin noted, according to The Hill. “Oh, it’s a crisis.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday that the country is “on pace to encounter more individuals on the Southwest border than we have in the last 20 years,” according to Fox News’ John Roberts.