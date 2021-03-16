Trump Announces Interview Appearance On Fox News

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he would be interviewed by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Fox News Primetime,” according to a press release from the Office of the Former President.

“45th President Donald J. Trump will be interviewed tonight at 7 pm EDT on ‘Fox News Primetime’ with host Maria Bartiromo,” the release stated.

This marks the first television interview for Trump since leaving office in January 2021. Trump did however give a phone interview to Fox News in February to reflect on the life of late conservative talk-show host Rush Limbaugh, referring to Limbaugh as a “legend.”

Days after leaving office, Trump created “The Office of the Former President.” The office is responsible “for managing President Trump’s correspondence” and “to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda” of his presidency, according to the statement. (RELATED: Donald Trump Establishes ‘The Office Of The Former President’)

The former president recently endorsed several Republican candidates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. His endorsements include Republican Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.