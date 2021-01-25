Donald Trump Establishes ‘The Office of The Former President’

Former President Donald Trump has established “The Office of The Former President,” according to a statement issued Monday night.

Some in the political realm have pondered what’s next for Trump after he was banned from most major social media platforms and they now have their first answer. His announcement came on the same evening that the House of Representatives is delivering an article of impeachment to the Senate in preparation for their trial next month.

This office will be responsible “for managing President Trump’s correspondence” and “to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda” of his presidency according to the statement. (RELATED: MAGA Patriot Party Has Filed With The FEC)

Russ Vought, who formerly headed the Management and Budget Office under Trump, plans to announce two pro-Trump groups Tuesday according to Axios. The plans promise to provide ideological leverage following his exit from the White House to maintain Trump’s political campaign. It is expected that most of his outgoing former staff will be working in this new office.

Trump could end up being an influential figure for Republican candidates in mid-term congressional elections in 2022, while his political base could affect GOP plans for another presidential campaign in 2024.

Endorsing Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor of Arkansas will be among the first acts of activism Trump plans on doing according to one of the people familiar with the matter. Sanders confirmed that she was running for governor early Monday.

The announcement of this office doesn’t make clear what all the formation of “The Office of The Former President” entails. It remains unclear if something like this has ever been done before, although former Presidents are entitled to an office under the Former President’s Act.