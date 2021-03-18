Ravens Player Arrested For Breaking Into Cars

Police arrested Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington after he allegedly broke into multiple vehicles, Fox News reported.

The alleged incident happened at a Virginia apartment complex over the weekend, according to Fox News. Arlington County Police Department received multiple calls from individuals who gave descriptions matching the 24-year-old defensive tackle’s appearance Sunday morning. The Arlington County Police Department said the callers saw the defensive tackle “breaking into vehicles with a metal object,” Fox News reported.

“The investigation determined the suspect allegedly damaged five vehicles and destroyed the entry door and window to a residential building,” a crime report read, according to ARLnow.com. The report said Washington was taken into custody “without incident,” the outlet reported.

Washington has been charged with a felony and misdemeanor destruction of property, as well as tampering with a vehicle, Fox News reported. He was later released on bail and his arraignment hearing has been scheduled for March 31, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Former Ravens Running Back Alex Collins Reportedly Facing Firearm And Drug Charges)

The Ravens said they have been notified of Washington’s arrest and “have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation,” the Associated Press reported. The Ravens drafted Washington, a native of Baltimore and former Texas Tech player, in 2020 during the fifth round of the NFL draft. Through eight games last season, Washington recorded two tackles before being put on the COVID-19 reserve list in November, according to Fox News.