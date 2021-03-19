Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Drugs Into Prison For Cash

A correctional officer from Mounty Rock, North Carolina, pleaded guilty Friday to receiving bribes for smuggling drugs and other contraband into the Caledonia Correctional Institution.

Kenneth Farr, 47, worked at a state prison in Halifax County, according to the Department of Justice. Farr received payments ranging from $300 to $500 in cash or via a mobile application to smuggle marijuana, tobacco, and what he believed to be oxycodone pills. He used his position to break the law on at least six instances, the report says. (RELATED: Corrections Officer Used Handcuffs As Brass Knuckles To Beat Inmate, Prosecutors Say)

Farr pocketed a sum of at least $2,200 from inmates and their associates. He has been pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to use a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity and faces a maximum of five years in prison, according to the DOJ.

Farr is scheduled to be sentenced in mid-June when a federal court judge will determine a punishment measure “after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the DOJ’s Criminal Division.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisted by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in its investigation of the case.

According to BoxRec, a website listing records of professional and amateur boxers, Farr competed as a boxer. He held eight professional bouts but lost all of them, with five by the way of KO.