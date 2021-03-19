Entertainment

Meghan Markle Slams Media’s ‘Predatory Practices’ After Batch Of Private Information Was Illegally Obtained

The Duchess Of Sussex

Lauryn Overhultz
Meghan Markle slammed the “predatory practices” of the media after a private investigator admitted he had been hired by The Sun to dig into the Duchess’ personal information.

Daniel Hanks told the BBC that he was hired by The Sun to find personal information about Markle in the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry. Hanks confirmed to the outlet Thursday that he obtained private information illegally, including Markle’s social security number.

A publisher for The Sun told the BBC that Hanks was only hired to do legitimate research and was given instructions to act legally. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Refutes Tabloid Rumors In Court Documents)

A statement provided on behalf of the Sussexes said Hanks’ admission was an “important moment of reflection.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, according to People magazine. “They are grateful to those working in media who stand for upholding the values of journalism, which are needed now more than ever before.”

Hanks claimed he came forward about his work for The Sun to “clear [his] conscience.”

“I’m deeply sorry for what I did…and I’m available if your lawyers need to talk to me,” Hanks said when asked what he would tell Prince Harry and Markle, the BBC reported. “I’m ready to give you what I know. Supply you with any information. I just wish this had never happened.”