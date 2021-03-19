Sharon Stone Says A Producer Once Told Her To ‘F*ck’ Her Co-Star For ‘On-Screen Chemistry’

Actress Sharon Stone admitted a producer once told her that f*cking her co-star would increase the actors’ on-screen chemistry.

Stone opened up about filming “Basic Instinct” in her upcoming memoir “The Beauty of Living Twice.” Vanity Fair published the excerpt Friday. It’s unclear exactly which producer behind “Basic Instinct” gave Stone the advice, although Fox News reported William S. Beasley, Louis D’Esposito, Mario Kassar and Alan Marshall were the four producers listed on IMDB.

“I had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open,” Stone told the outlet. “He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f*ck my co-star so that we could have on-screen chemistry.” (RELATED: Sharon Stone Says She Posed In Playboy To ‘Get In’ The Film ‘Basic Instinct’)

Stone also opened up to Vanity Fair about how she saw the infamous “vagina-shot” in “Basic Instinct” for the first time.

“After we shot ‘Basic Instinct’, I got called in to see it,” Stone recalled. “Not on my own with the director, as one would anticipate, given the situation that has given us all pause, so to speak, but with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project,” said Stone. “That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything—I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.'”

Stone attempted to get an injunction through her lawyer to keep the scene from being included in the film. However, she ended up allowing the scene to stay in.

“After the screening, I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me,” Stone said. “Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have?”

“But I did have choices,” she added. “So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it.”