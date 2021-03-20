Chris Christie Gets Spot On New York Mets’ Board Of Directors

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has accepted a role on the New York Mets’ board of directors, the New York Post reported.

The organization announced on Friday that Christie, a Mets fan, would now have an official role on the board.

Christie will be joining alongside Jeanne Melino, the chief inclusion and engagement officer at Coen’s Point72 hedge fund. She has accepted a position as the senior vice president of the Mets Foundation, according to the Post.

Melino and Christie will be working with Mets owner Steve Cohen, Mets vice chairman Andrew Cohen, and chairman emeritus Fred Wilpon.

“I am honored to be named to the Mets Board of Directors,” Christie said in a statement provided to the Post. “Steve and [his wife] Alex Cohen have been great friends to me and Mary Pat for years and we thank them for including me in this new challenge and opportunity.”

“As a Mets fan for the last 53 years, I am looking forward to helping Steve, Alex, and the New York Mets organization bring a great experience to Mets fans and the community,” he said.

Steve Cohen expressed his warm welcome in a statement provided to the Post. (RELATED: ‘It’s A Disgrace’: Chris Christie Hammers Teachers Unions For Refusing To Go Back To Work)