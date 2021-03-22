CNN’s Sanjay Gupta Says It’s ‘Unlikely’ There Will Be ‘A Significant Fourth Surge’ Of Coronavirus In The US

CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Monday it’s “unlikely” there will be “a significant fourth surge” of the coronavirus in the United States.

While appearing on “The Lead With Jake Tapper,” Gupta explained to host Jake Tapper why he thinks there won’t be a fourth surge of the virus while laying out the pros and cons to the current state of the U.S. amid the pandemic. (RELATED: Trump Torches Dr. Fauci And Deborah Birx On Early Days Of Pandemic, Says They ‘Made Nothing But Mistakes’)

Tapper began the discussion by noting that medical experts have offered differing opinions on a potential surge of coronavirus in the coming months, then asked Gupta if he thought the U.S. was headed for a fourth surge.

“I think it’s unlikely, frankly, when you just look at the data that we’re going to have a significant fourth surge,” Gupta responded. “Let me say a couple of things. One is that you know, obviously, the numbers have plateaued, maybe even gone up a little bit, in terms of case numbers … You do have increasing vaccination, you have warmer weather, and … there is a lot of existing immunity that already exists. Those are the pros.”

Gupta then explained that people who treat the pandemic as if it is “in the rearview mirror” were unsettling for the U.S. He said if the country can get into April or May “in a better position” then he feels “very confident” there will not be a fourth surge, adding that the new strains of the virus are also a concern.

“When I piece it all together I don’t think that there’s going to be a significant surge of cases, even if there’s upticks. And also, what do you mean by surge?” Gupta continued. “Is it going to lead to a corresponding number of increase in hospitalizations and deaths? I don’t think so given the immunity.”

“I hope I’m not wrong on this, but that’s the way the data sort of — that’s what the data suggests,” he concluded.

A new strain of the coronavirus, considered to be more contagious, was discovered spreading in various countries including the U.K. in December. President Joe Biden announced on March 18 the U.S. will meet its goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans ahead of schedule, meaning that more people in the U.S. will likely be protected from the new strain of the virus.