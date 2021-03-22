Suzanne Somers Says She’s Had Sex Three Times With Her Husband Before Noon During Interview

Suzanne Somers and her husband Alan Hamel apparently have lots of sex.

According to Page Six, the 74-year-old actress was appearing on the "Heather Dubrow's World" podcast when she made a very bold comment.

At this stage of life, most people think that's, you know, over the hill, too much information. But what time is it, like noon? I've had sex with him three times so far today," Somers said about her sex life with her 84-year-old husband, according to the same Page Six report.

She further added, "My girlfriends go, 'You do not have sex twice a day.' It's no forced march. I'm in the mood. He's in the mood. Sometimes it's once a day. Sometimes later in the day, you're in the mood again because what are you going to do during this pandemic?"

I don't want to call anyone a liar, but I'm just finding this hard to believe. It's not that I find it hard to believe elderly people have sex.

It's the claim about the amount that seems a bit much. This is almost as absurd as the allegation that soccer star Mauro Icardi has sex with his wife 12 times a day.

Star Athlete Allegedly Has Sex 12 Times A Day With His Wife https://t.co/ru2EW0Rolt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 21, 2021

I’m 28-years-old, and my body is broken down. I feel closer to 80 than I do 30, and it’s a tough life to live. Yet, Suzanne Somers is apparently out here getting it on like she’s in her prime.

