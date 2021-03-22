Priest, Dominatrices Charged In Alleged Threesome On Top Of Church Altar

A Louisiana priest and two dominatrices accused of having a threesome on top of a church altar have been charged with vandalism.

The North Shore District Attorney’s Office charged the group with one count of vandalism Thursday, NOLA.com reported. Travis John Clark, 37, allegedly had sex with Mindy Lynn Dixon, 41 and Melissa Kamon Cheng, 28 on Sept. 29 of 2020.

Court records claimed that a person passing the church that night noticed lights on and saw Pastor Clark having sex with two women wearing corsets, according to the outlet. The trio was originally arrested on obscenity charges, but those have since been dropped after the women’s lawyer argued the sex occurred in private. (RELATED: Louisiana Priest Arrested After Alleged Threesome On Church Altar)

“Instead, after waiting nearly six months, the state has decided to move forward with a lesser charge of ‘institutionalized vandalism,'” attorney Bradley Phillips said in a statement, according to NOLA.com. “It is clear the state went out of its way to contort the facts of this case in order to fit their own narrative.”

“Once again, they have overstepped their bounds as this nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to regulate the morality of private individuals,” the attorney continued. “Just because you don’t like something, doesn’t make it criminal. My clients look forward to their day in court as we continue to fight this baseless allegation.”