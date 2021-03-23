GOP’s Boebert Attacked For ‘Worst’ Response To Boulder Mass Shooting: Here Is What She Said

Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is receiving criticism for an email her campaign sent out after the Boulder shooting emphasizing a campaign for gun rights.

Shortly after a gunman killed ten people at a Boulder grocery store, Boebert’s staff sent out an email with the subject “I told Beto ‘HELL NO’ to taking our guns. Now we need to tell Joe Biden,” Market Watch reported.

Boebert is a strong proponent for gun rights and has a major presence on social media. Boebert’s rise to fame spiked after a confrontation with Beto O’Rourke over gun rights at one of his campaign events. (RELATED: Woman Who Confronted Beto O’Rourke Speaks Out, And She’s Got A Message For President Trump)

After the shooting, Boebert tweeted a message of sympathy and support that was met with anger on social media platforms.

My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder. May God be with them. While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 22, 2021

This may be the worst ever “thoughts and prayers” message in the aftermath of a mass shooting https://t.co/zXECr2TIbM pic.twitter.com/iRS9lBv9ml — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 23, 2021

For once in your goddamn life stop flapping your thumbs. People like you are directly responsible for MY friends, MY family & MY community being put in harms way. Your anti-science, gun-fetish, “trigger the libs” divisive bulls*t needs to stop. NOW. You’re literally killing ppl. — Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) March 22, 2021

Despite the mounting criticism, Boebert later pointed out a challenge on gun rights by the Biden administration after the shooting in Boulder with a tweet late Tuesday afternoon.