GOP’s Boebert Attacked For ‘Worst’ Response To Boulder Mass Shooting: Here Is What She Said

Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

(Photo by J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

Christopher Tremoglie Contributor
Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is receiving criticism for an email her campaign sent out after the Boulder shooting emphasizing a campaign for gun rights.

Shortly after a gunman killed ten people at a Boulder grocery store, Boebert’s staff sent out an email with the subject “I told Beto ‘HELL NO’ to taking our guns. Now we need to tell Joe Biden,” Market Watch reported.

Boebert is a strong proponent for gun rights and has a major presence on social media. Boebert’s rise to fame spiked after a confrontation with Beto O’Rourke over gun rights at one of his campaign events. (RELATED: Woman Who Confronted Beto O’Rourke Speaks Out, And She’s Got A Message For President Trump)

After the shooting, Boebert tweeted a message of sympathy and support that was met with anger on social media platforms.

Despite the mounting criticism, Boebert later pointed out a challenge on gun rights by the Biden administration after the shooting in Boulder with a tweet late Tuesday afternoon.