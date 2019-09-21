Woman Who Confronted Beto O’Rourke Speaks Out, And She’s Got A Message For President Trump

Lauren Boebert, the Colorado restaurant owner who confronted Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke about his gun control proposals during a Thursday town hall, discussed the issue on Saturday morning’s “Fox & Friends.”

“I am here to say hell no, you’re not,” Boebert, who owns a pro-Second Amendment restaurant called Shooters Grill, told O’Rourke on Thursday. “I have four children. I’m 5 foot zero, 100 pounds, cannot defend myself with a fist. I want to know how you’re going to legislate that, because a criminal by defense breaks the law. So all you’re going to do is restrict law-abiding citizens like myself.”

In addition to discussing what led her to confront the presidential candidate, Boebert also had a few more words for O’Rourke along with a message for President Donald Trump.

“Well, I heard that Beto was coming to my state of Colorado to talk about gun control or maybe gun legislation, and I heard what he had to say about taking away our Second Amendment rights and our firearms,” Boebert said, responding to a question about why she decided to confront O’Rourke. “And I really wanted to go down there and just reverse his statement, and tell him absolutely not. Because I’m sure that that is every gun owning American’s immediate response to his ‘hell yes’ was an immediate, firm ‘hell no.'”

“Shame on him for coming to Colorado to expound upon our tragedies,” she continued. “Those are our victims and he came here to paint a picture for his own campaign trail and, really, shame on you sir for doing that. We were here. We experienced those losses. That was a community, a community loss, and honestly those victims were defenseless. There were criminals that did those horrible acts, and, by definition, those criminals do not obey the law, so there is no legislation that you can pass that is going to stop the evil in a man’s heart. So, if he has a desire to go out to harm someone he will find a way to do that.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Sorry To Inflict That Upon You’: Tucker Apologizes To Audience After ‘Last Gun Control Debate’ With Former Clinton Pollster)

The Colorado restaurant owner then had some words of encouragement for President Trump: