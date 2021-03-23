Gunshots Fired At MMA Event In Wild Video

An MMA event in Florida ended in gunfire over the weekend.

According to TMZ, a massive brawl broke out at an MMA event in Lake Worth Beach, and it ended with a guy firing a gun multiple times.

Cops are investigating the two gunshots, one of which can be seen in the videos, but no arrests have been made at this time. In the main video shared by TMZ, you can clearly see a guy raise his arm and discharge a weapon during the melee. Give it a watch below.

Folks, if you ever find yourself firing two rounds at a sporting event, there better be an ironclad reason for the gun to even come out.

Short of a mass shooting or a terrorist attack being underway, leave the gun in a holster. Even if people are fighting around you, how the hell does opening fire with what were presumably warning shots help anything.

I can't imagine ever drawing a weapon during a sporting event and just ripping off two shots like it's no big deal.

Also, did this guy have to go get a gun from a woman’s purse? He keeps his gun in a woman’s purse? Real Rambo of him!

I can’t wait to see what kind of confirmation the cops have with this guy. I’m sure it’s going to be epic.