Freddie Gibbs Says He Shot A ‘Crackhead’ Nine Times During An Interview With Joe Rogan

Rapper Freddie Gibbs recently claimed he once shot a man nine times.

During an interview with Joe Rogan released Tuesday, the star musician said, “There was a crackhead back in the day, I shot that ni**a nine times with Tec-9 and he kept running down the alley.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his comment below.

Freddie Gibbs really said this on JOE ROGAN out of all platforms. I’m dead ???????? pic.twitter.com/HXkMp8SCBw — Freddie Gibbs’ Intern ???? (@YeezyBound) February 24, 2021

You can listen to the full segment from Rogan below. The comment was made while discussing the stopping power of the .45 round on people under the influence.

Look, I’m not a legal expert, but I’m fairly confident that talking about shooting somebody nine times on the most popular podcast in America isn’t a great idea.

Joe Rogan has one of the largest platforms in all of media. Of all the places to drop a line about shooting someone with a Tec-9, probably not the place.

Yet, Gibbs just swung for the fence!

The funniest part of the entire clip is how Rogan just goes “hmmm” after Gibbs claimed to have put nine bullets into another human.

He clearly wasn’t interested in lingering on the subject.

Will anything come of this? I doubt it. Gibbs didn’t really provide any serious details other than the claim he squeezed the trigger. Still, not a smart idea. Not smart at all.