Model Natalija Scekic Says She Was Offered Money To Film Herself Having Sex With Novak Djokovic

Model Natalija Scekic was apparently approached to film a sex tape with tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Scekic opened up about the situation to Svet&Scandal, and claimed she was offered $71,193 (60,000 euros) to film herself having sex with the tennis star to ruin his reputation and marriage. She declined, but the situation sounds wild.

Scekic told Svet&Scandal the following about the situation:

I thought it was a hidden camera when he told me that I had to seduce Novak and film it, but not to worry about that because he was already taking care of that. He told me I could get about 60,000 euros for that and a trip wherever I wanted. I laughed, expecting him to say it was a joke, but the man was very serious. I felt very offended and humiliated.

For those of you wondering, below is a photo of Scekic. She's certainly not hard on the eyes at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalija Šćekić (@natalijaa55)

I guess you just can't trust anyone these days. One moment, you're out there dominating the world's tennis scene.

The moment next, people are scheming to pay women to film sexual encounters with you. Luckily, Scekic did the right thing and didn't take the offer.

The last thing you want to be caught up in is a sex extortion plot. Sounds like the kind of situation that could go off the rails quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalija Šćekić (@natalijaa55)

I hope Djokovic has a good crew around him because it sounds like there are some people out there who are looking for trouble.