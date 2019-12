A$AP Rocky Responds To Leaked Sex Tape, Confirms It Is Actually Him In The Video

Musician A$AP Rocky confirmed he was the man in the sex tape floating around the internet Thursday.

Rocky addressed the sex tape and the comments on his sex tape on his personal Twitter account.

MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM ???? — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) December 19, 2019



“MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY,” he tweeted. “AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM.”

The video, which has since been deleted, first appeared on Pornhub on Thursday, according to a report published by Complex. The video didn’t show Rocky’s face, but the man in the clip had identifiable tattoos, including the large “ASAP LIFE” tattoo Rocky has on his stomach. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Claims He’s Been A Sex Addict Since Age 13)

Rocky has opened up about his sex addict before. The rapper claimed his addiction began in “probably junior high” in an episode of “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop.”

“I was always a sex addict,” he admitted.

“Like, I was horny,” he continued. “I didn’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet, but I literally just was horny.”